Micon Cinema open Thursday after gas leak prompts Wednesday closure

Micon Cinema in Eau Claire closed Wednesday as a precaution after a broken gas supply pipe was discovered on the roof.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinema in Eau Claire will be open Thursday after closing Wednesday evening due to a gas leak.

According to Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, Xcel Energy discovered a broken gas supply pipe on the roof of Micon Cinema Wednesday evening. An HVAC contractor was called in to fix the issue. Eau Claire Fire & Rescue provided support in determining the source of the leak at the movie theater, which is located on Mall Drive.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Micon Cinema wrote “Out of abundance of caution, we will be closing our Eau Claire location this evening due to a suspected gas leak. Thanks in advance for your understanding and we hope to be up and running again soon.”

Micon Cinema confirmed early Thursday morning that it would be reopening its Mall Drive location Thursday, and posted later in the day to social media that they would be open for business.

Eau Claire Fire & Rescue was dispatched to Mall Drive at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday and arrived at 6:05 p.m. Crews returned to their station at 7:14 p.m.

