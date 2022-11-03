More than 7,000 absentee voters in Eau Claire

According to City Clerk Nicholas Koerner more than 7,000 people have already voted absentee.
According to City Clerk Nicholas Koerner more than 7,000 people have already voted absentee.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The midterm election is Tuesday, and some people living in the city of Eau Claire have already cast their ballots.

According to City Clerk Nicholas Koerner more than 7,000 people have already voted absentee. Koerner says while Thursday was the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail, you can still do drive-thru voting until 4:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 in the city of Eau Claire.

Friday is also the last day you can register to vote at the clerk’s office, after that you’ll have to register at the polls Tuesday.

In order to register to vote at the polls, Koerner says you’ll need a photo ID and a piece of mail with your name and address on it.

