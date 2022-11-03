Progress made on new County Jam site

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival.

Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. The finished site will house two new event centers that will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.

Country Jam officials say crews will be working all winter to be ready to roll in July.

“Things are going to start to go very quickly now. Structures are going to start to get put up. I think we’re pouring concrete footings next week for two of our buildings. So you’re going to really start to see things grow in the next couple of weeks,” Kathy Wright, General Manager, County Jam USA, said.

Country Jam is scheduled for July 20-22. This year’s lineup has been announced and tickets can be purchased online HERE.

