Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday

TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released.

17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said that they found a vehicle on the southwest side of the intersection in a cornfield and that it appeared that the vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed before the crash. The vehicle was traveling west on 10th Avenue before going into the south ditch and overturning. The driver of the vehicle, Moen, was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle. Moen died at the scene due to his injuries from the crash.

The fatal crash is the fifth reported in Polk County this year. The most recent fatality on the roadways in the county happened in September in the Town of Eureka, the second fatal crash in that township this year. There were also two fatal motorcycle crashes in the county in August.

The Clear Lake Fire Department and First Responders, Clear Lake Municipal Ambulance Service and the Polk County Medical Examiner assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the crash scene. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.