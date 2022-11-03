VIDEO: Delta flight forced to make emergency landing after smoke fills cabin

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin. (Source: Mason Weiner/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing earlier this week due to engine issues.

Delta Flight 2846 was on its way to Los Angeles from Atlanta when an engine reportedly went out, and smoke started to fill the cabin.

Passenger Mason Weiner shared a video on social media of what he called a “scary moment.”

According to Weiner, the smoke in the plane’s cabin was from burnt oil after it lost one of its engines.

The Delta passenger wrote that the crew was “amazing” in handling the situation, and “everything went smooth” with an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m....
2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
A 15-year-old is accused of hitting a gray sedan in an intersection and then crashing head-on...
Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (11/3/22)
Country Jam officials say crews will be working all winter to be ready to roll in July.
Progress made on new County Jam site
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Backup power used at Ukraine nuclear site to fend off crisis
Classic Fall Beef Recipes
Classic Fall Beef Recipes