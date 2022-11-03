WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Thor

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE AND CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A former puppy mill dog is available for adoption at Bob’s House for Dogs.

Edgar is a nine-year-old poodle mix. Even though he came from a puppy mill, caretakers at Bob’s House say he is quite social.

Edgar loves going out in the yard and snuggling with people he’s comfortable with. He is getting along great with all of the other dogs living at Bob’s House. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

An adoptable cat shares a name with a popular Marvel comics character, Thor. This four-year-old isn’t the God of Thunder, but as soon as you start petting him you’ll hear his booming purr.

Staff members at the Clark County Humane Society say Thor would prefer a home without other cats, but he would be okay sharing a home with a dog.

Thor enjoys sitting in a comfy window, but his favorite thing is getting attention. As an extra incentive, CCHS is waiving all cat and kitten adoption fees throughout the month of November. Click HERE for the adoption application.

