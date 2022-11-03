Wisconsin governor’s race shatters spending record

(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history.

Spending as of last week by Gov. Tony Evers, Republican challenger Tim Michels and special interest groups on both sides neared $115 million, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said Thursday. The group tracks campaign spending.

That tops the previous record of $93 million, set in 2018, and doesn’t include the final days of the race ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The seven candidates for governor spent more than $69.4 million between Jan. 1 and Oct. 24, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported. Evers spent about $37 million compared with about $24.5 million by Michels.

The actual amount spent is even higher because the total does not include spending by dark money groups that attack one candidate or the other and do not have to report their activities.

Express advocacy groups that tell voters who to support have spent just over $45 million as of Thursday, the Democracy Campaign said.

Right Direction Wisconsin PAC, a political action committee run by the Republican Governors Association, has spent the most of those groups, nearly $9.3 million on spots attacking Evers.

The top spending by a group backing Evers was $5.1 million by A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund.

Polls show the race to be even.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m....
2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
A 15-year-old is accused of hitting a gray sedan in an intersection and then crashing head-on...
Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers (left) and Tim Michels will face off for Wisconsin governor in November.
Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes made an appearance on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at The Brewing...
Senate candidate Barnes visits Eau Claire, La Crosse Monday as part of statewide tour
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin speaks to people at a bus tour stop in Portage, Wis. on Oct....
Sen. Johnson continues statewide bus tour Monday