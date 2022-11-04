Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties

Bird flu graphic.
Bird flu graphic.(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI in domestic birds. Flock owners are encouraged to continue practicing strong biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the virus. Those measures include washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days.

Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

Signs of HPAI include:

  • Sudden death without clinical signs
  • Lack of energy or appetite
  • Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
  • Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
  • Stumbling or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Keith Edwards, a news anchor for WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, Wis., announced that he has cancer.
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
One vehicle is displaying a Wisconsin Truck plate PK9712 which is stolen.
Altoona PD seeking information in theft case
The crash happened a few miles southeast of Clear Lake.
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
Country Jam officials say crews will be working all winter to be ready to roll in July.
Progress made on new Country Jam site

Latest News

CREDIT: WISCONSIN DNR
DNR seeking public comment for the Western Coulees and Ridges Regional Master Plan
"Fortunate Sons"
"Fortunate Sons" Benefit Concert (11/04/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/04/22)
Prosecutors have charged a former top Milwaukee elections official with felony misconduct in...
Complaint charges Milwaukee election official with fraud