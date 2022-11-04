Benefit concert for Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers

By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers is holding a benefit concert, featuring “The Fortunate Sons”. The band is called the Ultimate Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR).

The concert is Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire.

Seating begins at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or by calling 715-318-2021.

Fortunate Sons

