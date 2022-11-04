DNR seeking public comment for the Western Coulees and Ridges Regional Master Plan

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the future management of department properties in the Western Coulees and Ridges Region.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a regional master plan establishes the levels and types of resource management and public use permitted on department-managed properties. Under the regional master planning process, department staff will develop a plan for department properties located within the region.

The media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Western Coulees and Ridges Region includes all or portions of the following 22 counties, listed in the media release.

The media release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the DNR invites members of the public to learn more about the Western Coulees and Ridges Region, engage in the DNR’s planning process and share their thoughts on the future use and management of DNR properties in the region by visiting the DNR’s Western Coulees and Ridges Regional Master Plan webpage or by attending a public open house meeting or office hours hosted by the department. The public is also encouraged to submit comments and questions through the DNR’s online input form, a downloadable hard-copy input form or by U.S. mail, email or phone.

Comments should be submitted by Dec. 23, 2022 to: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources C/O Yoyi Steele LF/6 101 S. Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707 or Yoyi.Steele@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-6027.

The Western Coulees And Ridges Regional Master Plan Public Meeting - Eau Claire is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at UW-Eau Claire Davies Student Center, Council Oak Room, located at 77 Roosevelt Avenue in Eau Claire, WI 54701.

The Western Coulees And Ridges Regional Master Plan Public Meeting - Richland Center is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5 :00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at UW-Platteville Richland, Pippin Conference Center, Melvill Hall, located at 1200 Highway 14 W. Richland Center, WI 53581.

Office Hours For Public Comment are scheduled to be available Thursday, Nov. 17 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at DNR La Crosse Service Center located at 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 5460.

A recording of these meetings is set to be available HERE.

Additional information is available in the full media release from the DNR, HERE.

