Friends and family celebrate Lily Peters’ birthday, gather donations for families in need

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Family and friends of Lily Peters are honoring her memory by giving back to those in need.

Nov. 4 would have been Lily’s 11th birthday, so a heavenly birthday celebration was held Thursday night at Agnes’ Table in Chippewa Falls.

Attendees were treated to a free dinner, cake, and fellowship with one another in remembrance of Lily.

No birthday party is complete without gifts, which were collected at the event as well.

Toys, warm clothing, and monetary donations were gathered to support families in need.

Lily’s sister Kailee Whitcome says the idea was inspired by the words of Lily herself.

“At school one time, Lily made a poem, and one of the lines said that she wished everyone would be kind to each other,” Whitcome recalled. “Since her birthday’s kind of close to Christmas, we wanted to take this time to donate presents, and Christmas presents to people in need to keep her kindness going.”

Family friend Harper Sweeney adds the effort is keeping Lily’s caring spirit alive.

“She was a very kind and loving soul, and so it’s just great that we get to carry that on, even though, obviously, she’s not here to continue doing that,” Sweeney said. “We can make others happy for her, because that’s how she wanted it.”

Agnes’ Table Executive Director and family friend Angela Maloney is grateful for the support the community showed during the birthday celebration.

“In the wake of something horrific and unthinkable, this beautiful wish is coming true for Lily, even though she’s not here,” Maloney expressed. “The fact that it’s going to affect children that were maybe even in the same classroom as her, or in the same school, the same district, it’s the ultimate paying it forward.”

While Lily may be gone, her family and friends are hoping to ensure she’s never forgotten.

“I don’t know if you can ever not remember her,” Sweeney said. “She was someone who could’ve been famous, who could’ve done whatever she wanted, she was amazing, and she was one of a kind, really.”

“She was always happy, and smiling, in the stories I’ve heard about her and the pictures I’ve seen, I really hope that’s what people remember,” Maloney added.

The gifts will be distributed through the Chippewa Falls Area School District in time for the holidays.

Donations will continue to be accepted through Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls, and more information can be found by contacting the church.

