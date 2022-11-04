Health Department: Check carbon monoxide detectors as we ‘fall back’ Sunday

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reminding residents to take a step to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning as we “fall back” an hour this Sunday, Nov. 6.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, when you turn back your clocks, it’s a good time to put new batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors. Symptoms of overexposure to carbon monoxide can include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and confusion. If you think you may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, or your detector sounds an alarm, head outside immediately for fresh air and call 911.

“We tend to see more carbon monoxide poisonings in the cooler months,” Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director, said. “Now is the time for Eau Claire County residents to make sure their heating sources and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order.”

The media release from the Health Department offers these safety tips to protect yourself and your family from carbon monoxide:

  • Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors.
  • Have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually.
  • Never run a gasoline or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or garage.
  • Generators should be run at a safe distance (at least 20 feet) from the home.
  • Never run a car in an enclosed space.

Additional information about carbon monoxide poisoning is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website HERE.

