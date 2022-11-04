Minnesota Zoo temporarily housing seven dolphins

Minnesota Zoo temporarily housing seven dolphins
Minnesota Zoo temporarily housing seven dolphins(Minnesota Zoo)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesotans will soon have a new and exciting opportunity to connect with the ocean with a visit to the Minnesota Zoo.

According to the Minnesota Zoo, it partnered with fellow AZA-accredited institution Brookfield Zoo in Illinois to assist with the temporary housing of seven bottlenose dolphins.

These dolphins were transported to the Minnesota Zoo from Brookfield Zoo on November 2, 2022.

The animals are being given time to acclimate behind the scenes.

The Zoo will announce on social media when they will be publicly visible. Find the Minnesota Zoo Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Keith Edwards, a news anchor for WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, Wis., announced that he has cancer.
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
One vehicle is displaying a Wisconsin Truck plate PK9712 which is stolen.
Altoona PD seeking information in theft case
The crash happened a few miles southeast of Clear Lake.
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
Country Jam officials say crews will be working all winter to be ready to roll in July.
Progress made on new Country Jam site

Latest News

"Fortunate Sons"
"Fortunate Sons" Benefit Concert (11/04/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/04/22)
Prosecutors have charged a former top Milwaukee elections official with felony misconduct in...
Complaint charges Milwaukee election official with fraud
lp
Lilly Peters Birthday Celebration (11/03/22)
According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, when you turn...
Health Department: Check carbon monoxide detectors as we ‘fall back’ Sunday