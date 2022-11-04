One Automotive Group is gearing up for its 11th annual 60 Days of Giving

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For over a decade, an area care dealership has been giving away cars during the holiday season.

One Automotive Group gives away two free used cars every year to those deserving and needing in the Chippewa Valley.

The way it works, people can nominate someone in the community to win a car.

All you have to do is give a little bit of a backstory as to why you think that person should be chosen.

Bill Bertrand, the owner of One Automotive Group, says it’s best to be as descriptive as possible.

“I always encourage them to do is be really clear about the story, because oftentimes there are meaningful things there, but there’s just not enough detail on it,” Bertrand said. “There is such a need for it. You know, we live in a rural area and it’s hard to get to and from our public transportation it isn’t like a metro area, so people really rely on transportation.”

The first winner will be selected after Thanksgiving this year and the second one will be picked sometime in December.

Nomination submission will open Monday, November 7th. You can submit names at 60daysofgiving.com

