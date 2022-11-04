Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin(Max Cotton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE - A newspaper’s review of property records reveals that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday about the tax cut to companies called “pass-throughs.”

There is nothing illegal about Johnson or his family members taking the deduction available to limited liability companies and other firms that pass all of their income on to their owners or investors.

Johnson faces Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Tuesday’s election, a race that polls have shown to be tight.

