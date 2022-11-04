Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice...
The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19.

Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Keith Edwards, a news anchor for WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, Wis., announced that he has cancer.
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
One vehicle is displaying a Wisconsin Truck plate PK9712 which is stolen.
Altoona PD seeking information in theft case
The crash happened a few miles southeast of Clear Lake.
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
Country Jam officials say crews will be working all winter to be ready to roll in July.
Progress made on new Country Jam site

Latest News

Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
60 Days Of Giving
60 Days Of Giving (11/4/22)
Sen. Bernie Sanders Visits UW-Eau Claire
Sen. Bernie Sanders Visits UW-Eau Claire (11/4/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (11/4/22)