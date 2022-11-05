McDonell Macks win State Volleyball Title

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The McDonell Macks are back-to-back state champions as they defeat Monticello 3-1 to earn the WIAA Division Four title.

McDonell would lose the first set 25-22, but battle back to take the second set by the same 25-22 tally.

After those close first two sets, the Macks would take control, winning the third 25-15 and then the fourth 25-16 to claim the championship.

It was the third straight trip to championship game for McDonell as they finished runner-up in 2020 and won the title in 2021.

It’s the third title in school history and for head coach Kat Hanson with titles in 2009, 2021 and 2022.

The Macks wrap up their title run with a 41-12 overall record.

