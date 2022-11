EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley is in Level 3 football mode. Regis takes on Edgar, Pepin/Alma takes on Bangor, Mondovi faces Marshall, and Rice Lake challenges Onalaska. In 8 man football, Siren faces Newman Catholic. Those games and more scores from around the area in this edition of SportScene.

