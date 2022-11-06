Brad Pfaff holds voting event in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district Brad Pfaff spent time in Eau Claire Saturday speaking with voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Pfaff was in Chippewa Falls before coming to Eau Claire, and said he’s planning to make stops in Dunn County on Sunday.

At Saturday’s Eau Claire event, Pfaff, along with other democrats, encouraged people to vote.

Pfaff said voting is important for preserving and protecting democracy.

“The thing is this is that we recognize the fact that we need to get out and vote and choose our leaders,” Pfaff said. “But also we need to realize, win or lose, what is important here is we continue to move our community forward, and we recognize the fact that there is more that unites us than divides.”

A statement from his opponent Republican Derrick Van Orden’s team in response to the event said in part:

“...We’ve put over 180,000 miles on our vehicles during the campaign and are doing over 100 stops in the last 20 days of this race. This is what we are hearing from our neighbors: inflation is making it hard to buy groceries, make rent, and pay their bills....”

Polls open statewide at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

