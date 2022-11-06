Chippewa Valley Technical College hosts 8th Annual ‘Give Vets a Smile’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the first Saturday of November, and that means access to dental care for veterans in the Chippewa Valley.

“Veteran do not typically have dental benefits. Unless they were wounded in action or had an oral facial injury in action and are 100% disabled, they are not covered for dental,” said Pat Entorf. She says the 8th annual ‘Give Vets a Smile’ event is made possible by oral health specialists.

“We have lots of volunteer dentists from all over the community,” said Entorf. “They’re doing a little bit of everything. So there are hygiene services, so x-rays and exams, getting their teeth cleaned.”

Organizers of the event really stuck true to the words “no man left behind.”

“We have a gentleman who can no longer drive, and he’s been coming since we started. He and his wife don’t drive anymore and they live in Chippewa, in rural Chippewa, and he has a little farm... So we made sure we arranged for a ride,” said Entorf.

For one dentist, it was an honor to help out those who served with him.

“You’re a vet,” said Dr. Patrick Liedl.

“I’m a vet, yeah. And, uh, it’s nice giving back and that’s what I like to do,” said Dr. Mark Slabbekoorn in response.

Dr. Slabbekoorn served in the Air Force before going into dentistry.

And for his colleague Dr. Liedl, he is just happy to help.

“It’s kind of the basis of my dental career. Just serving people who wouldn’t get served otherwise,” said Dr. Liedl.

Entorf says the event has expanded over the years.

“We have six programs here, not only dental hygiene is here but also respiratory therapy... we have the physical therapy assistance doing chair massages,” said Entorf. “It’s kind of that medical dental integration that’s so important today because we know the mouth and the body are really connected.”

And part of the other services offered, veterans were able to get a free hair cut from the CVTC cosmetology students.

“They’re just super excited being able to get a haircut and these guys are doing an amazing job. They’re just super grateful to be able to leave here with that awesome haircut,” said Sara Sears.

