SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 5th (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC football has a jam-packed penultimate weekend. UW-Stout takes on UW-Whitewater, UW-Eau Claire faces off with UW- Platteville, and UW-River Falls matches up with UW-La Crosse. In other WIAC action, UW-Eau Claire takes on UW-Lacrosse for the women’s soccer title, the Blugolds take on Gustavus Adolphus in Men’s Hockey, and the women’s hockey team faces St. Mary’s.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.