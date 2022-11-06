SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 5th (Part 2)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC football has a jam-packed penultimate weekend. UW-Stout takes on UW-Whitewater, UW-Eau Claire faces off with UW- Platteville, and UW-River Falls matches up with UW-La Crosse. In other WIAC action, UW-Eau Claire takes on UW-Lacrosse for the women’s soccer title, the Blugolds take on Gustavus Adolphus in Men’s Hockey, and the women’s hockey team faces St. Mary’s.

