Wonderland on the River raises money for mental health initiative

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -After a two year hiatus, an event raising money for behavioral health needs in Chippewa Falls is returning.

Wonderland on the River is a fundraiser put on by HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partners.

It featured live music, giveaways and a fashion show.

All proceeds from the event go to the hospital’s mental health initiative.

“The community really supports this event, and it’s important because the mental health needs in our community are great, so it’s good that we have funds to serve people,” said Jen Giedd with the event.

Organizers said almost every year the event sells out, and this year was no exception. They’re hoping Wonderland on the River will raise around $6,000.

