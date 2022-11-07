1 person dead after rollover crash in Taylor County Sunday

A 32-year-old Ogema man died in a crash near Rib Lake Sunday evening.
By Jimmie Kaska
Nov. 7, 2022
TOWN OF RIB LAKE (Taylor County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Taylor County Sunday evening.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Daniel Resch of Ogema was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the crash scene at 8:49 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had hit a utility pole on County Highway C just north of Bonde Avenue, or about 2 miles northeast of Rib Lake. Crash investigators said that Resch was speeding north on County Highway C before losing control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over several times before striking a utility pole. The Sheriff’s Office said that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Assisting at the crash scene was Rib Lake Fire, Ambulance and MedVac.

