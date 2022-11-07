The Black River Falls Public Library celebrates 150 years

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In Jackson County you will find that one of its two public libraries holds a unique title in Wisconsin.

“So Black River Falls Library is the first public library established in Wisconsin,” said Cara Hart, the Black River Falls Public Library director.

Back in 1872 the of Wisconsin set forth a statute that allowed for taxes to go towards establishing free public libraries.

This move was important because at the time only the wealthy had access to books.

“Access to information gives everyone a little more of a leveled playing field,” said Hart.

The Black River Falls Public Library plays a big role in the lives of the community.

“In small towns it’s really interesting to see people go away, and they come back. And it’s just this reaction of ‘I’m home.,” said Hart.

One thing that can bring people home, a time capsule.

The one presented at the library’s 150th anniversary was put together 25 years ago.

“I have not looked at it, I don’t know what’s inside... might be a beanie baby,” said Hart.

Bryan Smetana was one of the kids who put stuff in the time capsule, he was 5-years-old at the time.

“It was pretty fun, I definitely didn’t know what we were gonna pull out of there,” said Smetana.

He also didn’t know the unveiling of the time capsule was happening, and found out through his mother who got a call from his story time teacher Nancy Oldham.

“And then he called me and said, “I’ll be there,” said Oldham. “I’m very proud of these kids... that I had a little part of their life when they were very small.... it makes your heart feel that you achieved something.”

The world has evolved around Wisconsin’s first public library with the passage of time, but the library’s historian Mary Woods says the digital ago can’t offer everything.

“There’s a lot of stuff in this library that is not online,” said Woods. “This library has just been very top notch.”

While people say the Internet is forever, Woods says nope, actually it’s the library.

“Somebody asked me the other day if libraries will ever become extinct because of the availability of everything online. That’s not going to happen. This library is used by the very young and by the elderly,” said Woods.

