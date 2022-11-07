EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Connor Swartz for the Sunshine Award. Connor is a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary. Connor deserves the Sunshine Award because he is a young man whose personal philosophy is o live an honorable, compassionate, and non-judgmental life. He wants to give for the sake of giving, to expect nothing in return, to be aware of the world around him, and to step in to help others without being asked whenever he sees the need. Connor believes in the ripple effect of a simple act of kindness, and like a pebble dropped in water, it goes on and on. Keep on spreading kindness, Connor Swartz! I am so proud of you.

Mrs. Braaten

#kindnesssquad

#spreadloveandkindnesseverywhere

