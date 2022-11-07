Evers touts achievements, Michels promises changes

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels included De Pere in his 11th-hour campaigning Monday.

He spoke about how he wants to make changes in the state on matters like education and cracking down on crime.

“Going to stand with law enforcement. Going to back the blue. We’re going to get crime down. We’re going to have better educational options for our sons and daughters. And we’re going to lead Wisconsin to new heights,” he told supporters.

Gov. Tony Evers held “Get Out and Vote” campaign events, including stops in Madison and Milwaukee. He said Michels’s stances on issues such as climate change and abortion rights would take a big toll on a state like Wisconsin, while Evers touted achievements during his first term.

“We’ve cut taxes in the state of Wisconsin by 15 percent. We’ve fully funded our public schools and our University Wisconsin systems and our college system. So during really, really challenging and difficult times, leadership shone,” he said.

On his “Let’s Get to Work Tour,” Michels talked about what he’s going to do to satisfy Wisconsin citizens, whether they vote for him or not.

“I’m going to work with the Legislature. We’re going to pass the bills that people want to make their life batter. That means safer neighborhoods and communities, which means more money in people’s pockets. We’re going to do massive tax reform here in the state of Wisconsin, and better schools and better educational options for parents,” Michels said.

Evers talked about the importance of voting and the consequences of not voting.

“You think about climate change and how important that is to our state. We’ve been able to make some progress through solar and renewable energy systems. But at the end of the day, we have an opponent that says ‘some years the temperature goes up, some years it goes down.’ He’s a denier in this area, and for voting, the same darn thing.”

Despite the latest Marquette University Law School poll showing the governor’s race in a statistical tie, both campaigns sounded optimistic about their ability to win over citizens of the Badger State.

