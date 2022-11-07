La Crosse County Clerk: Voting concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Clerk says if a voter gets a phone call saying the polls are closed Tuesday, that is not the case.

Polls are open statewide from 7:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m.

According to the La Crosse County Clerk, the La Crosse County Clerk’s Office received phone calls Monday about someone knocking on doors telling voters their voting location has moved. If you live in a town or village, your polling locations has not moved. City of La Crosse and City of Onalaska has gone through redistricting and some polling locations have moved.

You can find your polling location, among other information that you need to know for voting, HERE.

