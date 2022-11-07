Mandela Barnes shares his policy priorities if elected

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As election day nears, candidates are making their last-minute pitches to Wisconsinites. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes spoke with WEAU about his intentions if elected.

“I would get to work right away on ending those bad trade deals that have hurt Wisconsin’s workers and our family farmers,” Barnes said. “We all deserve so much more than we’ve been getting, and Senator Johnson said why build things here when you can make them in China for dirt cheap. The reality is when we build things here, we create opportunity for families all across Wisconsin. We’re a state that has helped build the products that supply the nation before, and I truly believe that we’re in a moment just like that. We can do it again. 80% of the world’s solar panels are produced in China. We should be building those right here in Wisconsin along with so many other areas of manufacturing.

Barnes is traveling across the state on his Win For Wisconsin Bus Tour. Before election day, Barnes’ campaign plans to make 100 stops.

On Halloween, Barnes visited the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.