Michels makes campaign stop in Eau Claire

TIM MICHELS IN EAU CLAIRE
TIM MICHELS IN EAU CLAIRE(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Republican Nominee for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Eau Claire Monday as part of his final push before election day.

Michels and his “Let’s Get to Work” Tour stopped at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse to meet with voters. Michels says he’s riding the momentum and calling for change. Michels talked about how inflation is high, crime is up, and education scores are down

He says everywhere he goes, he hears the frustration of voters.

“Everywhere I go, people say two things. They say, Tim, you seem like a genuine guy and you seem like you have common sense. And I’m an outsider. I’m a non-politician. And people are really frustrated with the direction of government today. People are ready for an outsider. They’re ready for a businessman. They’re ready for a problem solver. It’s what I’ve done my whole life, and we have a lot of problems. I’m going to bring bold leadership to Madison. I’m going to work with both sides of the aisle to get things done, to make things better for future generations of Wisconsinites to come,” Michels said.

