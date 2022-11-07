NORA BAIRD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Nora Baird loves her job as a nurse at Dove Healthcare West. She takes care of me and I am so happy living with her. I don’t want for anything. One day I looked out the living room window and saw our neighbor lying on the ground and someone was with him. His friend also came over to help and they got him up in a chair. When I looked again I saw him fall out of the chair so I told Nora. She grabbed her jacket, and barefoot, ran across the street to assess his condition. Because she is a nurse he trusted her and agreed to get medical attention. I love her so very much. She deserves the Sunshine Award for helping him and for all she does for me.

Judy Dresser

