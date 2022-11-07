November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

Doctors with Mayo Clinic say it’s important to know about the disease because pancreatic cancer...
Doctors with Mayo Clinic say it’s important to know about the disease because pancreatic cancer is more difficult to treat than other common cancers due to it being harder to screen for and detect.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health professionals with Mayo Clinic Health System are letting people know Nov. is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctors with Mayo Clinic say it’s important to know about the disease because pancreatic cancer is more difficult to treat than other common cancers due to it being harder to screen for and detect.

They also say pancreatic cancers tend to be aggressive, and the region of the body the pancreas is in is hard for doctors to treat and do surgery on.

“Just because where it’s located, it’s kind of in a very busy junction of nerves and blood vessels and so on. So it requires a fair amount of experience and skill on the part of the surgeons to go in and take all the tumor without damaging the surrounding structure,” Dr. Sandeep Basu with Mayo Clinic Health System, said.

Doctor Basu says adults with new onset diabetes is a common flag for possible pancreatic cancer, and says it could be a sign to get screened.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
Keith Edwards, a news anchor for WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, Wis., announced that he has cancer.
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
A 32-year-old Ogema man died in a crash near Rib Lake Sunday evening.
1 person dead after rollover crash in Taylor County Sunday
Election voting
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

Latest News

Polls are open statewide from 7:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m.
La Crosse County Clerk: Voting concerns
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (11/7/22)
While her seat is not up for re-election, Baldwin endorsed democratic candidates Tony Evers and...
Tammy Baldwin supporting Democrats in Eau Claire
A criminal complaint was filed on Nov. 3, 2022 against Mary K. Brown for physical abuse of an...
Nurse charged after removing patient’s foot without permission