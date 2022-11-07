November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health professionals with Mayo Clinic Health System are letting people know Nov. is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctors with Mayo Clinic say it’s important to know about the disease because pancreatic cancer is more difficult to treat than other common cancers due to it being harder to screen for and detect.

They also say pancreatic cancers tend to be aggressive, and the region of the body the pancreas is in is hard for doctors to treat and do surgery on.

“Just because where it’s located, it’s kind of in a very busy junction of nerves and blood vessels and so on. So it requires a fair amount of experience and skill on the part of the surgeons to go in and take all the tumor without damaging the surrounding structure,” Dr. Sandeep Basu with Mayo Clinic Health System, said.

Doctor Basu says adults with new onset diabetes is a common flag for possible pancreatic cancer, and says it could be a sign to get screened.

