By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Musical” November 11-13 at the Pablo Center.

The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like “Holly, Jolly Christmas” the show features all your favorite characters including Hermey the Elf, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

November 12 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

November 13 at 1:30 p.m.

