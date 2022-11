EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Sandee Lehman for the Sunshine Award. She took the time to help a dog, Cooper, from the animal shelter and gave him a good home for four years. With the help of Dr. Todd, they made his life better. Sandee is a wonderful and caring person and deserves a Sunshine Award.

A Secret Admirer

