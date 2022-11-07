Sen. Ron Johnson makes campaign stop in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - As the midterm election nears, candidates are making their last-minute pitches to Wisconsinites. Senator Ron Johnson made a stop in Eau Claire County to speak with voters.

Johnson spoke at the Republican Party of Eau Claire County’s office in Altoona. The stop was part of the senator’s bus tour working to hit 60 communities before Tuesday. One of Johnson’s points tonight centered on the election process.

“I just want to make sure that all of your legitimate voters aren’t canceled by fraudulent ones,” Senator Johnson said. “I want to restore confidence in election season.”

Johnson also shared his concern over the country’s division and the current campaign cycle. If elected, Johnson will enter his third term in the U.S. Senate.

