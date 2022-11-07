EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate William Jerome for the Sunshine Award. William makes every day at work a joy. He brings light and joy to all of us. He is always in a cheerful mood and is always willing to give someone a hand when they are in need. When times get tough, he keeps a smile on his face and assures everyone that things will be okay. We will work through it. He is truly someone that people look up to.

Liam Johnson and Jacob Gunderzik

