Abortion, crime color Kaul bid for 2nd AG term against Toney

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is hoping to fend off Republican Eric Toney for a second...
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is hoping to fend off Republican Eric Toney for a second term as Wisconsin’s top law enforcement official.(Campaign Photos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is hoping to fend off Republican Eric Toney for a second term as Wisconsin’s top law enforcement official. It’s a critical race in battleground Wisconsin, one of the many states nationwide where both parties have turned to attorneys general over the last decade to challenge the other side’s policies in state and federal court. Kaul is a former federal prosecutor and Toney is the current Fond du Lac County prosecutor. Kaul has built his campaign around his opposition to the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban. He’s also questioned whether Toney would use the attorney general’s office to ensure Donald Trump wins the state in 2024. Toney has attacked Kaul on crime.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

