Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

The media release says on Nov. 7 around 3:28 p.m., on Highway 95 and County Highway C, a Wis. State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding and an equipment violation. The driver was identified as Angst. Angst showed signs of impairment. Investigation and field sobriety tests showed that Angst was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, with this being his 6th offense.

Angst was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to the Trempealeau County Jail. He is given the recommended charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 6th offense.

