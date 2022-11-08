ECASD approves pay raise for substitute teachers, special education assistants

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Substitute teachers and special education assistants at one area school district will soon be getting a pay raise.

The Eau Claire Area School District said during the last few years with the pandemic, it’s been hard finding and retaining substitute teachers. While the number of subs is on the rebound, the district said increasing pay can help.

At Monday night’s meeting, ECASD’s Board of Education considered a pay raise for substitute teachers and special education assistants.

The board’s treasurer, Phil Lyons, voted against the measure saying items requiring permanent funding should be considered in the budget process. He also shared his concern over these positions getting an increase while roles like coaches or theater directors haven’t seen any change to their stipend since 2008.

The measure still passed raising the daily rate for subs from $140 to $160.

Special education assistants get a 38 cent bump putting pay at $16.38 an hour.

The district said these increases will put it on the same level as the top paying school districts in the area.

“[We’re] looking to remove any barriers that exist, and pay being one of them especially how competitive the market is in this area,” said Brandon Wick, the HR manager for the Eau Claire Area School District. “Looking to make sure we can secure all the subs that are available to us, and the other is just looking at some of our highest unfilled positions and unfilled rates and looking to target those specifically for increases.”

The pay raises are set to start on Nov. 13.

The expected cost of these raises is $92,841.60. That puts the 2022-2023 budget deficit for the district at $645,503.60.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.