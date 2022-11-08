ECASD files motion to dismiss case



By Lindsay Alowairdi
Nov. 8, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District has filed a motion to dismiss a case brought against it by a group of parents in the district.

The group, called “Parents Protecting Our Children” filed the lawsuit in Sept., claiming the district’s policies on gender identity do not require parents to be notified.

The School District says it has developed internal guidance for its staff to provide support to transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming students. It says the group’s concerns are based on speculation and a quote “complete mischaracterization of the guidance.”

The School District also says the groups concerns are based on an uncomfortableness with transgender individuals. It is asking the court to dismiss the case on both the federal and state level.

