Plea entered for Frederic High School football coach charged with sexually assaulting a student

Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff.
Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff.(Polk County Jail)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a football coach at Frederic High School charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Online court records show 34-year-old Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff, a felony, and 4th degree sexual assault.

According to court documents filed in Polk County Circuit Court, a teenage student that attended Frederic High School reported a sexual assault to police on Jan. 28, 2022. The assault happened June of 2021 in the school’s weight room, which was supervised by Chenal, according to the criminal complaint.

Chenal was arrested on Jan. 31, 2022 and charged Feb. 1, 2022.

According to Nov. 7, 2022 court documents on count one, sex assault of student by school staff, Chenal was given a three year deferred agreement. On count two, 4th degree sexual assault, Chenal pleaded no contest and was found guilty. He was ordered to serve two years of probation and 30 days in jail. He also must complete a psychosexual evaluation.

