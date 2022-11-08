The Furlong Gallery welcomes a new art series

UW-Stout hosted an art reception to present a new series in the Furlong Gallery.
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - From paintings to 3D artwork, people got a glimpse of all kinds of art at the Furlong Gallery art reception Monday night.

People grabbed a bite to eat and soaked up the work of three artists of Estonian, Polish, and Ukrainian descent. The reception kicked off the special project titled, “To Freedom,” a series that features artwork from different cultures that faced liberation struggles.

One of the featured artists, Riivo Kruuk, an Estonian painter, said the event gave him the chance to connect with art students.

“It was nice to talk to the painting students today,” Kruuk said. “Get to know them and see them reacting and kind of see what I was talking about earlier in the day. It’s been really cool to see people studying the work and looking at it.”

You can check out the series in the Furlong Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Stout until Dec. 20, 2022.

