GOP Sen. Johnson faces off against Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Barnes

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wisconsin.
By Colton Molesky, Tyler Peters and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson seeks to win a third term in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat hoping to make history as the state’s first Black senator, in one of the handful of races that could determine which party controls the chamber.

As the polls collect ballots Tuesday, Johnson will host supporters in Neenah, where he will wait for the election results. Barnes will be spending his evening at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee.

When it comes to the race for Wisconsin’s Senate seat - and possibly control of the U.S. Senate - the latest Marquette Law School poll shows Barnes has cut significantly into the deficit he faced last month. Among likely voters, the Lieutenant Governor now trails the two-term Senator by just two points.

Johnson first ran in 2010, defeating incumbent Senator Russ Feingold. Before he ran for senate, Johnson started the company PACUR in 1979 with the brother of his wife Jane. After his first term, Johnson defeated former Senator Feingold again in 2016.

In the race against Democratic challenger Barnes, Johnson has made crime a centerpiece of his campaign. In debates and at campaign events, Johnson voiced his concern over the defund the police movement and the impacts of bail reform. Barnes has said he wants to invest in struggling communities to provide jobs, education and other opportunities. Barnes has also said he would support federal funding to help alleviate the police officer shortage in Wisconsin.

Johnson garnered the endorsement of the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police by voicing his support for law enforcement. He has also hosted several round-table events across the state, with bail reform as a key topic of discussion.

Barnes, who is seeking to become Wisconsin’s first Black senator, has sought to portray Johnson as out of touch with the cares of middle-class voters. A point of emphasis in Barnes’ campaign has been his pledge to rebuild the middle class. Barnes has claimed he would cut taxes for the middle class.

Barnes has been adamant about his support for legalizing abortion in Wisconsin. He has leaned on recent data from a Marquette Law School poll released in September that reported 68% of Wisconsinites believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Johnson is a longtime supporter of an abortion ban without exceptions, a position Barnes calls “dangerous and out of touch.” Johnson has tried to blunt the issue by saying he supported a state referendum to let voters decide, but he opposed an effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for such a vote.

Barnes was elected in 2018 as Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor.

