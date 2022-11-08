Group provides some voters free transportation to the polls

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE, Wis. (WEAU) - As people make their plans to get to the polls, one group is working to make sure everyone has the chance to vote on election day.

The Center for Independent Living for Western Wisconsin is offering free rides for those ages 18-59 with a disability, as well as those 60 years and older and disabled veterans. The center is based in Menomonie, but is able to provide transportation to voters around the area.

To use the service, just call the Center for Independent Living at 800-228-3287. The Executive Director of the Center for Independent Living Kyle Kleist said the organization wants to ensure everyone can vote.

“There’s a number of people that really want to get out and vote in person as well. People with disabilities, maybe they didn’t get their absentee ballot in time or, like me, I just enjoy the in-person voting experience,” Kleist said. “So, we’ve always been able to provide free rides to the polls on voting.”

Kleist said the center is always looking for volunteer drivers.

Polls in Wisconsin open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 8:00 p.m.

