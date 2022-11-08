Man arrested after chase in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a chase in Barron County Monday.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a “suspicious” man on a property south of Barron. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department responded to the area but did not find the man. Meanwhile, a second report came in of a “suspicious” man on another property a few miles away. Deputies were informed there was a small red car in the area. Deputies found where the suspect vehicle had been but it had fled the area. The suspect vehicle appeared to have travelled through a field driveway, into a field and through a fence. While deputies were following the tracks of the suspect vehicle, Barron County Dispatch received a third call from a home in the area. The caller said a small red car pulled in and the driver got out and took the caller’s pickup truck. Deputies responded to this area and found this stolen truck.

The media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department says deputies attempted to stop the truck on Highway 25 south of Barron. This truck did not stop, resulting in a chase for about 20 miles through the Village of Dallas and towards Chetek. The Chetek Police Officer set up tire deflation devices just east of Chetek and successfully punctured all four tires, however, the truck continued into the City of Chetek where it stopped near a gas station. The driver of the stolen truck exited the truck and attempted to take another vehicle at the pumps but was not successful. The driver then fled on foot into a wooded swampy area. A perimeter was set up and K-9 and drones were used to find the man hiding in the brush.

45-year-old Derek Aune of Amery was taken into custody. Aune is being held in the Barron County Jail on the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle with owners consent, felony fleeing and a warrant from probation. Formal charges are bring referred to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

Assisting the Barron County Sheriff’s Department with the incident was the Barron Police Department and the Chetek Police Department.

