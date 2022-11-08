UW-Eau Claire students share election plans

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Tuesday, voters across the country are heading to the polls. In Wisconsin, multiple races are expected to be close. Students at UW-Eau Claire are deciding whether they will vote in the upcoming election.

“I’m feeling excited because there’s so many positions open and what we’re voting for,” Hannah Kelly, UW-Eau Claire junior said. “A little bit nervous, but mostly excited.”

Some students said they don’t plan on casting a ballot.

“I just moved here from another state. I also don’t know enough about the politicians,” Caroline Harrer, UW-Eau Claire junior said. “I don’t really keep up with them.”

But most of the students we spoke to said they intend to vote.

“I think it’s important to make my voice heard, even though sometimes I feel like it’s a small fish in a big ocean,” Ivan San, UW-Eau Claire junior said. “But, I think every vote does matter.”

UW-Eau Claire freshman Phoebe Pilon agreed with San.

“I just think it’s really important because there’s a lot of discrepancies in what people think should be happening right now and I would like to use my voice to help influence what does happen,” Pilon said.

For Pilon, this election is extra significant.

“This is my first time voting, so it’s kind of the feeling of like, oh we’ll see,” Pilon said. “But, you know, telling my friends to vote and going and voting myself, I’m feeling a little hopeful and good about it.”

Tufts University reports students make up nearly 7% of Wisconsin’s eligible voters and say that percentage could make a difference in an election.

