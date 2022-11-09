2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office

Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at...
Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner's office.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner’s office.

Dallas County sheriff’s investigators say the pair were found dead in the county examiner’s complex Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Investigator William Fritz says officers were dispatched to the office shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He said the investigation determined that the man had walked into the complex and shot his wife, who was employed there.

No identities have been released. No one else was reported injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Falk said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the...
Three die and three hurt after car runs stop sign
A criminal complaint was filed on Nov. 3, 2022 against Mary K. Brown for physical abuse of an...
Nurse charged after removing patient’s foot without permission
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
FILE - A cow died after being hit by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 18 in Wisconsin.
Cow hit by two vehicles on highway, dies

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Alexander Tominsky became known as "Chicken Man" after eating 40 whole rotisserie chickens in...
‘Chicken Man’ eats 40 whole rotisserie chickens in 40 days
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis wins Florida; polls close in 2 dozen states
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Rubio re-elected in Fla. as GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
GOP Sen. Johnson faces off against Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Barnes