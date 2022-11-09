2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results

Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election.
Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election.(KBTX)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!

First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!

Second, there are a number of elections across our viewing area that are specific to one county or township. You can find these results as the counties post them here.

County-by-County Results
Adams
Barron
Buffalo
Chippewa
Clark
Crawford
Dunn
Eau Claire
Jackson
Juneau
County-by-County Results
La Crosse
Monroe
Pepin
Pierce
Polk
Price
Rusk
Sawyer
St. Croix
Taylor
County-by-County Results
Trempealeau
Vernon
Washburn

MORE COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Derek Aune
Man arrested after chase in Barron County
FILE - A cow died after being hit by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 18 in Wisconsin.
Cow hit by two vehicles on highway, dies
Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff.
Plea entered for Frederic High School football coach charged with sexually assaulting a student
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Latest News

Van Orden
Van Orden leads in Wisconsin House race sought as GOP flip
Rep. Brad Finstad won re-election to represent Minnesota's 1st congressional district.
Rep. Brad Finstad wins re-election; Ettinger concedes
Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted.
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
Eau Claire County Sheriff's Race Dave Riewestahl Interview
Riewestahl elected as Eau Claire County Sheriff