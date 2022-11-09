Chippewa County health officials confirm first child COVID-19 death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is confirming the first death of a child after testing positive for COVID-19.

Angela Weideman, Health Officer/Director at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, said that the Department is “heartbroken” over the death of the child.

“Any death is tragic, but the death of a child is especially devastating,” Weideman said in a release.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 18 deaths of state residents ages 19 and under due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 13,689 total state residents have died of COVID-19 as of Nov. 11, according to data at the DHS website.

The Department of Public Health said community members struggling with loss can reach out to their local school counselor, a mental health navigator, faith groups, peer support services, or counseling offices to receive additional support. If someone experiences barriers to accessing care, they can contact the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-726-7900 for assistance in connecting with services.

