Eau Claire voters approve referenda for city personnel, school district

The referenda passed with over 60% of the vote.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in Eau Claire overwhelmingly approved three referenda on the ballot in the November general election.

A referendum by the City of Eau Claire for $1.4 million to pay for 15 additional city personnel passed with over 60% of the vote.

Voters in Eau Claire County also said “yes” to a question asking whether cannabis should be legalized for recreational use for residents over the age of 21, with over two-thirds of the votes in favor of the question.

Finally, a $98.6 million referendum on the ballot from the Eau Claire Area School District easily passed, garnering over 60% of the vote across three counties.

