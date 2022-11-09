Eau Claire voters approve referenda for city personnel, school district

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in Eau Claire overwhelmingly approved three referenda on the ballot in the November general election.

A referendum by the City of Eau Claire for $1.4 million to pay for 15 additional city personnel passed with over 60% of the vote.

Voters in Eau Claire County also said “yes” to a question asking whether cannabis should be legalized for recreational use for residents over the age of 21, with over two-thirds of the votes in favor of the question.

Finally, a $98.6 million referendum on the ballot from the Eau Claire Area School District easily passed, garnering over 60% of the vote across three counties.

