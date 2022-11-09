The impacts of the emergency services referendum Chippewa Falls voters approved

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in the city of Chippewa Falls approved a referendum to bring financial help to its emergency services departments.

Chippewa Falls Voters have decided in favor of a referendum that would exceed state levy limits by $1.2 million dollars a year.

The approval means there will be an addition of three more fire fighters on staff and one more police officer for Chippewa Falls.

The funds would also go toward pay raises for police officers, a move Chippewa Falls Police chief Matthew Kelm says would make the job more competitive in what he says is a shrinking pool of applicants.

He says the added help will also come in handy in a time where more drug related crimes are on the rise, and is thankful to voters for the support.

“We appreciate people coming out to voting. We appreciate people coming out to our events and looking at social media and educating themselves and then voted in the manner that they did, whether it was for or against. I’m pleased the referendum turned out this way because I think it enhances public safety,” said Kelm.

The department is expecting the funds in January of 2023, and CHIEF KELM hopes to find the 26th officer to join the first quarter of the year.

